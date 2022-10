A special podcast dedicated to Tuesday's Champions League match between Liverpool and Rangers is out now.

Juliette Ferrington is joined by commentator John Murray, Scottish football reporter Roddy Forsyth and the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle as they look ahead to the game at Anfield.

Also hear from Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the Reds' ‘Greek Scouser’ Kostas Tsimikas.

