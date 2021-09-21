Team news: Brentford v Oldham

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste is unavailable through suspension to face League Two Oldham Athletic in the Carabao Cup third-round on Tuesday.

But Bees boss Thomas Frank says they have no fresh injuries to contend with.

The Dane will make changes but name a strong bench, with Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos and Yoane Wissa among those pushing to start.

The Latics are bottom of the English Football League after a 0-0 home draw with newly promoted Hartlepool at the weekend.

