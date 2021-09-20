Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Rightly, Ismaila Sarr took the plaudits for the crucial 3-1 win over Norwich. He scored two, could have had two more and was a constant threat down the right.

But it’s no coincidence that his best performance of the season came with the return of right-back Kiko Femenia. These two love playing together and form a dazzling pair. At times the Spaniard seemed to be gliding across Carrow Road.

Last season in the Championship, Watford’s right side was the envy of every team and the double act made and converted many promotion goals. When they create a two-versus-one overload it can be deadly and it happens frequently with both players excellent on the ball, quick movers and fine at crossing.

Femenia’s cross for the first goal, scored by Emmanuel Dennis was exquisite, and the finish was smart too. The duo's understanding gives freedom to both as they know where the other will be and, as the most attacking of the two, it allows Sarr to flourish.

There’s no doubt Sarr is the star in the Watford side and January will be interesting. The Hornets simply must keep him if they want to stay up.

But keeping Femenia fit could be just as key. When Femenia plays, Sarr’s star shines brighter.