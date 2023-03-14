Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Another frustrating weekend for Wolves after a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle keeps us very much in the relegation battle. Wolves have climbed the table over the past few weeks and to sit in 13th is good to see, but the club are only three points above the drop zone.

However, the result could have been so different if referee Andy Madley correctly gave Wolves a penalty in the first half while the game was 0-0. There is no way that Raul Jimenez goes down there with no contact. You could even argue that Nick Pope should be sent off.

That would mean Wolves would have been against 10 men and had a golden chance to take the lead. The referee was miles away from the action, if only we had a way for referees to double check major incidents...

Across the 90 minutes, Newcastle were the better team so probably deserved the three points but it's frustrating that Wolves have been let down by poor officiating again this season. The same referee was part of the controversy when Wolves were disallowed a goal in the FA Cup against Liverpool which probably would have sent us through to the next round. The standard of officiating continues to fall and it's taking a shine off the Premier League.

It's important for Wolves to move on though. Some huge fixtures are coming up which will be a huge factor if they survive this season. Next up, Leeds at home.