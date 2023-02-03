Rob Haywood, BBC Sport

With 25 goals in his first 19 league games, it seems a matter of when, not if, Erling Haaland will break Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 34 goals in one season.

But what about pre-Premier League records?

William Ralph Dean led Everton to the league title in 1927-28. Known as Dixie, Dean scored a barely believable 60 league goals, even though he missed three of the 42 matches that season.

Many years after his famous season, Dean spoke about his record. "People ask me if that 60-goal record will ever be beaten," he said. "I think it will. But there's only one man who'll do it. That's that fella who walks on the water. I think he's about the only one."

So can Haaland walk on water?

Read the full article here