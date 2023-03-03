Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Here are the key points:

The FA Cup draw certainly brought a smile to faces when Vincent Kompany's Burnley drew City. "I’m delighted with his success, all of us are happy to see him back," said Guardiola.

The Spaniard said that club legend Kompany's "destiny to be manager of City is written in the stars", adding: "It’s going to happen. I don’t know when - but it will happen."

On Newcastle, Guardiola said it is a "surprise" to see them challenging the top four so soon, but added that they have "exceptional recruitment, experienced players, exactly what they need and a manager with huge quality... I think they’ll stay there".

John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Stefan Ortega are all "feeling better" and have trained this week.

