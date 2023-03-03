Livingston v Hibs: Team news

Cristian Montano is set to return to Livingston's squad after missing last weekend's defeat at Aberdeen while Stephane Omeonga is free from suspension.

Tom Parkes (knee) is still out but Lions boss David Martindale expects the defender - who has been sidelined all season - back before the end of the campaign.

Hibs have lost Aiden McGeady to a hamstring injury for the rest of the season. Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kukharevych return to the squad after their recent lay-offs but Joe Newell and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) have both had injections and will miss out.

Harry McKirdy (ankle), Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Kyle Magennis (muscle) and Martin Boyle (knee) are all out.