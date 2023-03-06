Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Both of these sides are in the top 10 for a reason - they don't lie down, whoever they play, and they are fluid going forward.

Fulham nicked the points right at the end of a thrilling game when they met in August and I am expecting another close one this time, just with the roles reversed.

AntsLive's prediction: 1-2

I thought about this one a lot - Brentford are really good at home and Fulham are decent away. I went with the Bees at first, but there is always at least one wildcard so I am going to switch that around and go with Fulham to edge it.

