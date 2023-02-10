Scottish Cup last 16: What about the holders?

How about the Scottish Cup holders? Well, Rangers are certainly enjoying life under Michael Beale, who has yet to lose a game since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in December.

However, that run of 11 wins and one draw has not been enough to put any kind of dent in Celtic's Premiership lead as the big two steamroller the rest, so the cups look Beale's best bet for success this term.

Following the early season upheaval of a long injury list and demoralising Champions League defeats, there is a settled back four at Ibrox now and healthy competition for midfield places.

It's been a streaky season for Partick Thistle, who recovered from a horrible run of five defeats in a row to claw themselves back into the Scottish Championship promotion race, only to lose their past two at home to teams at the wrong end of the table. But that's just the kind of thing that goes on in the twilight zone of the world's toughest division to predict.

Thistle have not been to Ibrox since 2017 and have not won there since 1981.

They did give Rangers a fright on their last Scottish Cup visit in 2008, when Damon Gray gave them a 1-0 lead midway through the second half, only for Kris Boyd to hit back straight away to earn a replay, which went the way of the team in blue.

Talking of replays, now a thing of the past, did you know Thistle played 11 games on their way to their one and only Scottish Cup triumph in 1921? They played three times against Hibs, Motherwell and Hearts before needing just one go to beat Rangers in the final.