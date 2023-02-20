We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Tottenham and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

Tristen: When are we going to turn up and play for a full 90 minutes? Our first-half displays are an embarrassment. Slow and pedestrian. Then we wake up in the second half and play decent football.

Ernie: After the disappointment of last week's result, it was good to get the win. Hopefully they'll produce this level of performance going forward. The frustration is that you never know what you're going to get!

Paul: Another poor first half - the only bonus was that West Ham were shockingly bad all game. Good to see Sonny in the goals again and the pass by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the first goal was superb. Richarlison is not good enough and adds nothing to the team. A big shoutout to Oliver Skipp, who was excellent, and Emerson Royal, who has stepped up in the past couple of games.

Emilio: Well done, Cristian Stellini and Antonio Conte, for raising the players up to give an honest performance. We are good enough to finish in the top four - so each and every player should believe it. Let's have some consistency for the rest of the season.

West Ham fans

Ollie: Another game, another formation, another starting XI - I think it now is time for another manager. The team needs something new, and some different ideas ASAP. It's hard to see what we are trying to do each game. Also, why buy the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings and then never start them? Thanks for the memories, David Moyes, but I think we need to move on.

Ed: There’s a growing chorus of unhappy West Ham fans saying Moyes has to go - and, unfortunately, they are right. The tactics are the same each week and we play not to lose rather than to try to win. With the other teams moving up around us, it’s time for some action from the board.

Harry: Moyes always talks about the problems we face in the squad after every game. “Not doing well going forward and creating chances” etc. You would think that after over half a season of understanding that, he would work hard to get our team creating chances and scoring, but he can’t. Moyes out.

Tom: We have played too half-heartedly and all season have been missing a finisher up front. After spending over £100m on attackers, we have struggled more this season than ever. Something needs to change before we go down.