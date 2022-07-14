Woolery leaves Well for Turkey

Motherwell have confirmed forward Kaiyne Woolery has joined Turkish club Sakaryaspor for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old moved to Lanarkshire from Tranmere Rovers last summer, scoring three goals in 37 games across all competitions.

The deal "suits both the club and the player," says Fir Park boss Graham Alexander.

“Kaiyne told me at the the end of the season he didn’t feel settled in Scotland," the Motherwell manager added. "He said he would like to explore his options during the summer.

"We had a very amicable conversation about it all and and we agreed on two possible scenarios. I wish Kaiyne nothing but the best and thank him for his contribution last season."

Motherwell's campaign starts next Thursday when they will host either Sligo Rovers or Bala Town in the first leg of their second-round Europa Conference League qualifier.