Liverpool have reached an agreement on personal terms with Benfica's 22-year-old Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. (The Athletic), external

The Reds expect Bayern Munich to meet their valuation of more than £40m for 30-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane, which will help supply the funds to sign Nunez for about £60m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are willing to pay the £42.5m release clause for Spain midfielder Gavi, although the 17-year-old would prefer to agree a new contract with Barcelona. (La Porteria, via Teamtalk), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column