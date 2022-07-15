St Mirren 'the best place' for Celtic target Reid

Manager Stephen Robinson says St Mirren is "the best place" for Celtic target Dylan Reid to continue his development.

Robinson confirmed the Scottish Premiership champions have met the Paisley club's valuation for the teenage midfielder, who has also attracted reported interest from Rangers and Benfica.

The 17-year-old made history as St Mirren's youngest debutant when he came on in a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox last year, and has since gained a further three first-team appearances.

"Celtic have had conversations with Dylan," Robinson said. "I've had conversations with him and his parents. We want Dylan to stay.

"I will throw young players in and we have done. The boy has a decision to make and we don't want to put any more pressure on a young kid, but we genuinely believe this is the best place for him to develop."