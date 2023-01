The Transfer Gossip Daily team have made a correction from Tuesday's podcast.

It was said on yesterday's show that Leandro Trossard had only six months left on his contract so would be able to leave for free in the summer.

However, last week Albion triggered an extension in the Belgium forward's deal to ensure he is tied to the club until the summer of 2024.

That certainly strengthens their hand in any negotiations over their joint top scorer's future.

Listen here for today's show