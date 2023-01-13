Analysis: Fulham 2-1 Chelsea

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Craven Cottage

"Anything that can go wrong is going wrong."

Chelsea boss Graham Potter was left to reflect on another tough night as manager as his side were architects of their own downfall again as they lost 2-1 at west London rivals Fulham.

When Kalidou Koulibaly equalised early in the second half, scoring from close range after Mason Mount's free-kick hit the post, Potter's side looked like they would go on to record a much-need victory.

But Portugal winger Joao Felix, on his debut since joining on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and thrown straight into the starting 11, got himself sent off with a horrible lunge just before the hour on Kenny Tete to change the game.

Joao Felix had been Chelsea's best player by far but will now be suspended for three matches and Fulham took advantage as Carlos Vinicius headed in a winner.

Potter was understandably unhappy with the defending for both Fulham's goals, with Lewis Hall and Trevoh Chalobah failing to clear for Willian's goal against his former side, before Kepa Arrizabalaga should have cut out the cross for Vinicius' winner.

Chelsea stay 10th, have won two of just 10 matches in all competitions and this loss has only increased the pressure on their manager.