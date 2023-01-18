Celtic 4-0 St Mirren: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic were sloppy before, and briefly after, Abada's goal as St Mirren took the game to them. Full-backs Josip Juranovic - who was playing out of position on the left - and Alistair Johnston were crowded out by St Mirren whenever they came infield, as is regularly the case with Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou presumably told them to keep their width, because they started hugging the touchlines more and gave St Mirren's wing-backs and midfielders more to think about.

It stretched the visitors, and from there Celtic's movement and skill out wide took hold and there only looked like one outcome. Kyogo was a joy to watch as his rapid changes of direction and clever movement proved a constant menace.