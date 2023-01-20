West Ham v Everton: Team news

West Ham centre-back Kurt Zouma returned to their squad last week following knee surgery and may be pushing for a start on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is doubtful with a hip injury, while Maxwel Cornet continues to recover from a calf issue.

Everton manager Frank Lampard says there are no fresh injury concerns among his squad ahead of this fixture.

Defenders Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane remain out, along with Andros Townsend and James Garner.

