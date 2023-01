Teenage striker Kieran Offord has been recalled from his Alloa Athletic loan spell and could feature in St Mirren's squad to face Dundee on Saturday.

The 18-year-old netted three times in 13 games for the League 1 side, having made three appearances for the Buddies in the League Cup group stage in July.

Subject to clearance, he will be able to play in the fourth-round Scottish Cup tie when Dundee visit Paisley.