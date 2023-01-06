Beckham joins Brentford B
✍️ Welcome to #BrentfordB, Romeo Beckham!— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2023
The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/KPAmWsvCOk
Brentford B have signed Romeo Beckham on loan until the end of the season from Inter Miami CF.
Son of England legend David Beckham, the 20-year-old has joined subject to international clearance.