"Not to Leicester no!" 🤦‍♂️@curlywand believes selling Jack Harrison to a relegation rival for £20m wouldn't be wise.



Episode 17 of 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' is available now on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/xBUTVacGaZ#LUFC | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/8mn4xScjSS