Liverpool have won each of their last five home Premier League games by an aggregate score of 15-1.

Brentford are winless in seven away league games (drawn two, lost five), losing each of their last three. It’s the Bees’ longest winless league run on the road since a streak of 15 without a win from April to December 2018 in the Championship.

Liverpool are the top scorers in this season’s Premier League with 55 goals – the most they have ever scored in their first 21 league matches from the start of a top-flight campaign.