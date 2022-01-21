London calling again as Reds face Selhurst Park test

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool are off to the capital for the second time in four days as they travel to face a rejuvenated Crystal Palace side who've been a breath of fresh air under Patrick Vieira this season.

Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of the Eagles in his pre-match news conference, adding that the team have been "unlucky" at times this season, with five wins from 21 games perhaps not reflecting the progress that's been made at Selhurst Park.

The Reds, however, have coped very well without their star men Mo Salah and Sadio Mane this month, clocking up three wins from four games since they left for Afcon. And they've scored nine goals and conceded only one.

In the absence of Liverpool's international representatives, Diogo Jota stepped up to the plate once again during Thursday's win at Arsenal, and the goalscoring responsibility will likely fall on his shoulders again this weekend.

Whenever this fixture comes about, the infamous 3-3 draw in 2014 will of course be referenced - but Liverpool's record at the home of the Eagles has been good since then, winning seven of their past eight, including a 7-0 rout last term.

While a similar scoreline is unlikely on Sunday, Klopp and co will be confident of the same result.