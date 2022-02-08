Burnley v Man Utd: Team news

Burnley will assess Charlie Taylor, who has been nursing a foot injury.

Johan Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes remain out, but Josh Brownhill is back after a ban.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are expected to overcome the knocks they suffered against Middlesbrough.

There are doubts over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, but Fred and Alex Telles definitely miss out having tested positive for Covid-19.

Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are available again.

Who should Sean Dyche be picking tonight?

Who makes your United starting line-up?