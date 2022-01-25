Man Utd duo in Garth's team of the week

Bruno Fernandes: Seven points taken in three games and United look better for it. The player at the heart of this mini renaissance is Bruno Fernandes.

He was brilliant at Villa Park, outstanding against Brentford and at the heart of anything meaningful against West Ham. The Portugal international has been magnificent these past few weeks.

Marcus Rashford: The England striker has been singled out on a number of occasions regarding his general attitude, with questions raised about his contribution in games.

I must say, I don't think the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has helped matters, but this week Rashford came on as substitute against Brentford and West Ham and his attitude was nothing short of outstanding. In both fixtures he quickly put the games to bed within minutes of his arrival.

Find out what else Garth had to say about Fernandes and Rashford, plus the rest of his team of the week