Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton says "everything has clicked into place" under Graham Potter after the Seagulls dominated Chelsea in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

"They have really come on," Hughton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "For some reason, everything has clicked into place."

Only the top three have lost fewer games than Brighton and Hughton had glowing praise for Potter's defensive players.

"One part that gets overlooked is how well they defend when they are in difficult moments," he said. "Only five teams have conceded fewer than them and then they have enough quality in the team to counter-attack well.

"Whatever formation Potter plays, the players are delivering for him and that allows them to be in every game."

