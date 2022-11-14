Brighton have appointed Mike Cave as the club’s new assistant technical director.

Cave will work under David Weir to assist with recruitment, analysis, medicals and player welfare, across both the men's and women's teams.

Most recently, he was working as academy director at Fulham.

“We went through a very thorough process in recruiting Mike and I am delighted to welcome him to the club,” said Weir.

“He arrives after eight years of excellent work at Fulham, which has been not only evident on the pitch with the academy graduates who have made the step up to the first team, but also off it in the way that he has really driven their development programme.”