Rangers' 18-year-old defender Leon King has told Rangers TV , externalof his enthusiasm at being part of new manager Michael Beale's team for the 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

He said: "I thought it was great to give the whole squad a run-out back in front of the fans at Ibrox again, and it was a commanding victory as well.

“It’s been coming. We’ve been training with an intensity since the new manager has come in. It’s been amazing and I’m glad to be part of it. We want to keep clean sheets in every game that we play in and this is just the start.”