Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks says he is "desperate" to play for Wales this month after receiving his first international call-up in two years.

Brooks returned to action towards the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season after spending nearly two years out of football as he was being treated for cancer.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Brooks said: “I’ve been out for two years and I’m desperate to get back into the matchday squad.

"With the two tournaments [Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022], I was ill during the first one and I couldn’t play in the World Cup, which was disappointing so I’m eagerly waiting to get back into the fold, and hopefully we can get back into another tournament.

"In the grand scheme of things, I probably got injured pushing too hard to get there so that probably tells you everything you need to know really. I was desperate to get involved.

"Every kid dreams of playing at a World Cup and I’m no different. I was dying inside, but I was obviously cheering the lads on and hoping they do well.

"I’m fully focused on football. I don’t think about the diagnosis any more and I can’t wait to get away to train and try to put on the Wales shirt again."