Transfer news: United to make formal approach for Mount
- Published
Manchester United are expected to make a formal approach to Chelsea for 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount. (Sky Sports), external
Meanwhile, Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of the Blues' Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Football Insider), external
They have also turned down a £30m bid from Brighton for 20-year-old defender Levi Colwill, who spent the season on loan with the Seagulls. (Mail), external
Finally, Champions League finalists Inter Milan are pushing hard to sign Trevoh Chalobah. (Standard), external