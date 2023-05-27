Manager Jurgen Klopp is delighted with the progress made by Liverpool's young players this season as he prepares to wrap up the 2022-23 campaign at Southampton on Sunday.

Even though the Reds have not achieved their Premier League objective, Klopp has been able to hand lots of appearances to their talented crop of youngsters and he is convinced the future is bright.

"For the very young ones, Stefan [Bajcetic] is the standout player," he said. "He was exceptional. He played like a man, but unfortunately in a kids' body - and the intensity caught up with him.

"Harvey [Elliott] has played a lot of games for us in a not-so-good period, but he showed super signs. He will only go in one direction: forward.

"Then Curtis [Jones]. Getting him back was super important and I am really happy with what he has done. Our own boy making big steps."

Klopp reserved special praise for Fabio Carvalho who arrived from Fulham last summer but has only made four Premier League starts.

"No player has impressed me more than him," he said. "He is very talented, came here with a big dreams and expectations and it has not worked - but his work ethic will give him a fantastic career.

"I have never seen such a reaction from someone who is not getting in the squad."