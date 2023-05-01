'The next game is the most important' - Taylor

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor believes that the team's sustained success comes from the attitude manager Ange Postecoglou has instilled in the squad.

Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 on Sunday to reach the Scottish Cup final, have already won the Viaplay Cup this season, and could be crowned Scottish Premiership champions this weekend if they beat Hearts at Tynecastle.

"I think we've got such a strong mentality in all games and that comes from [the fact that] we don't treat any game different," Taylor said. "The next game is the most important, regardless of occasion and that's the philosophy the manager's brought in.

"We don't waste a training session and don't waste a game. When it comes to these big ones, it certainly helps.

"We've got a big important league game to take care of when it comes on Sunday," Taylor added, when asked about the prospect of a treble this season. "We know what's at stake and Tynecastle is a difficult place to go."