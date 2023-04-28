BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray believes "it’s hard to see a Forest midfield without Danilo in it" after his impressive recent performances.

The Brazil midfielder scored his first goal for Steve Cooper's side since signing in January in the midweek win over Brighton.

"It looks like he is loving it," Fray told the latest episode of the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

"He seems to have a little bit of everything. He’s very young and he apparently has a big future ahead of him.

"He can make a tackle and play in a deeper role but, as we saw on Wednesday, he is able to play further up the pitch.

"He now has his first goal as well and we saw two sides of him there. He won the ball in the first place and then had the presence of mind to make the run, take the ball in his stride and bang with the finish."

The 21-year-old cost £16m from Brazilian side Palmeiras and has made 11 appearances.

"It’s lovely to see someone so young come in and play in the toughest league in the world," he said. "He has had to get through a bit of a pecking order as well.

"Now you look at it and you think it’s hard to see a Forest midfield without Danilo in it. That’s how quickly he’s done it."

