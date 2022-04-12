Can Elland Road play part in title race?

Leeds could have a say in the Premier League title race if they need points themselves to stay clear of the relegation battle, believes journalist Rory Smith.

Jesse Marsch's side do not play again until they face Crystal Palace on 25 April, by which time Burnley - currently nine points adrift of Leeds - will have played three more games and Everton, five points behind, will have played two more.

Leeds then host leaders Manchester City in their next home game on 30 April.

"By that stage, if Burnley have a couple of wins and Everton have got a couple of wins then Leeds could well be in the middle of it," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"I think Leeds will stay up in the end relatively comfortably, but I’m not sure they will be in a position to think that we have stayed up by the end of April.

"I think it will still be really touch and go at that stage and it will be nervous. That makes Elland Road harder to go to rather than easier."

