Will Lampard's message land?

Before the international break, Frank Lampard questioned whether his players have the right mentality to play for Everton after they were heavily beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

We will find out at West Ham on Sunday if his message - which some have criticised for its tone and timing - has cut through.

Come Sunday, the Toffees will know if a win will only preserve their current advantage over the bottom three, or extend it to what could be a crucial six points, especially with them also having games in hand on many rivals.

It is one of those wonderful quirks of fate that the game sees Lampard return to his first club, now managed by one of his predecessors in the Everton job, David Moyes.

