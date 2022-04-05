'This is the best I’ve seen Kane play'

Micah Richards says Harry Kane is playing the best football of his career and the stats back that up.

On average this season, the Spurs forward is having more touches per game than under Mauricio Pochettino, he is completing more passes in the final third than ever before and he shoots more than almost every striker in the Premier League.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "He’s back - but he’s back with a bang.

"The first half of the season with all that was happening, it was like he wanted to show everyone how much of a good player he is.

"A couple of seasons ago he got the most assists in the Premier League so we know he can do that, but it’s even more evident now. Before he used to drop into the pockets and maybe look for Son running through. Now he’s dropping into pockets but then playing one-twos off the front and then looking for the long ones. He’s dictating the play from a number nine role.

"In terms of being able to score and create, his passing range is wonderful, it really is. This is the best I’ve seen him play because the Kane of old would always play well and he would always score goals. But now he’s like the best player on the pitch every time he’s stepping on there.

"He didn’t even score the other day and he’s still getting man of the match because of the influence he has with the team."

