Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Wembley

Gareth Southgate will be mulling over formations and personnel between now and when the Qatar World Cup begins in November, but these two friendlies have shown him that some of those he has come to count on remain reassuringly reliable.

Against Ivory Coast, it was Raheem Sterling's turn to prove he is indispensable to England as he showed his quality.

Sterling was made captain for the night in Harry Kane's absence and was heavily involved, despite some rough treatment by the Ivory Coast players, suffering a dead leg within the first few minutes.

He showed commendable sleight of foot to trick his way into the area to lay the first goal on a plate for Ollie Watkins and was then alert to turn home Jack Grealish's cross for the second, after his initial shot had been well saved.

