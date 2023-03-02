Wolves need to 'find magic person' to finish chances

Wolves are struggling to "find that magic person" who can turn their creative build-up into goals, says their former winger Matt Jarvis.

Julen Lopetegui's side lost at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday and Jarvis says their lack of a cutting edge is no secret.

"They played well against Liverpool but unfortunately for them they are not able to turn their really good play into goals," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"They had all their chances and possession but are just trying to change their strikers around.

"The build-up play is fantastic but goals are the most important thing."

Jarvis praised Lopetegui for improving Wolves' form but, with the side only three points clear of the bottom three, he knows there is plenty of work left to do.

"He has turned it around and they have had some really important wins against teams down there with them," said Jarvis. "But losing at home to Bournemouth was a real disappointment."