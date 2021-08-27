Team news: Man City v Arsenal

Kevin de Bruyne is expected to be unavailable for Manchester City after being left out of Belgium's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Fellow midfielder Phil Foden continues to recover from an ankle injury and remains absent.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka hurt his knee in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over West Brom and is a doubt.

Gabriel has returned to training following a knee injury, but Ben White and Alex Runarsson are likely to miss out after recent positive Covid tests.

