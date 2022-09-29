'﻿It's business' with McInnes 'looking forward' to Pittodrie return

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says there is no room for sentiment as he prepares to return to Pittodrie for the first time since his eight years in charge of Aberdeen ended in 2021.

"I had a brilliant time there, but I am going there as Kilmarnock manager and it's business," he said of Saturday's Scottish Premiership fixture. "I am going to try to get a result. I am looking forward to it."

McInnes left Aberdeen by mutual consent a year before the end of his contract after a poor run of results and still smarts at being denied a fifth second-place finish after a controversial decision in 2014.

"I didn't get the chances to say goodbye to everybody, but I appreciate the time I was there," he said. "Eight years, almost 400 games, it was a big part of my life. I worked with a lot of very good players.

"We had four second-placed finishes and it should have been five if the referee does his job right in the last game of the season.

"We didn't do that by spending money, we didn't do it by throwing big wages away. We did it by sheer hard work, a real togetherness, really good recruitment and hungry players.

"We had a brilliant spirit and we reinvented the squad time and time again to meet the demands."