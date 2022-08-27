Kilmarnock 2-1 Motherwell: Visitors wilt in second half

Jamie Lyall, BBC Scotland

After Kevin van Veen's brilliantly taken opener, Motherwell wilted alarmingly in the Ayrshire heat.

Kilmarnock roared back and should have levelled before half-time. They spurned yet more opportunities in the second and finally, inevitably, punished Motherwell with goals.

The visitors' inability to disrupt the flow of the game, stem the tide towards their own goal, and capitalise on their odd breakaway, will concern Steven Hammell.