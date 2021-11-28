Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Carrick reaction

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick, speaking to BBC Sport: "Slightly disappointed to be honest. We went ahead. We came here to win the game. To go 1-0 up and have it taken away from you is disappointing.

"That intent and that hunger summed us up today. We knew it wasn't going to be free flowing football at times but we were prepared to dig in.

"It probably looks easier when you go two against a keeper but it is a little cat and mouse. He [Jadon Sancho] managed to score and I am pleased for him."

"It has been a decent couple of games. It is mixed feelings because I shouldn't be here if things had gone as we wanted. I felt like we lost out on it today because two wins would have been better."

On if Ralf Rangnick had any influence on the team today: "It is not the case, no."