West Ham face Southampton on Boxing Day - but what happened when the sides met at St Mary's back in September?

The Hammers' promising start to the season hit a slight bump as they were held to a goalless draw by the Saints and had top scorer Michail Antonio dismissed in stoppage time.

David Moyes' side largely controlled proceedings but rarely threatened until Jarrod Bowen forced Alex McCarthy into an acrobatic save late on, while Armando Broja hit a post for the hosts and also had a header cleared off the line.

With seconds remaining, Antonio needlessly took out his frustrations with a high challenge on Moussa Djenepo, leaving the referee no choice but to brandish a second yellow card to the West Ham forward.

The result left Southampton still seeking a first win of the season while dishing out a reality check to West Ham, who would have gone joint top with victory.

Still, it ensured the Hammers avoided defeat in their opening four Premier League games for only the second time in the history of the competition.