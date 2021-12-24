Lawro's predictions: Man City v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Leicester put out a strong team at Anfield in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but ended up going out, which kind of sums up the way their season has gone so far. Things are just not happening for them.

In contrast, Manchester City have won eight league games in a row and have found their rhythm, no matter who Pep Guardiola picks. Leicester have done quite well against them in the past, but not this time.

Roland's prediction: 4-1

Leicester are on the slide and have been since Brendan Rodgers was tipped to be the next United manager. Manchester City's confidence is through the roof and this could be another big win, like their 7-0 against Leeds.

Curt's prediction: 4-1

There are a lot of Manchester City fans in LA but that is down to the publicity that they have had in the past couple of years. So, when I say 'City fans', I mean people wearing City shirts. There are still more United fans here, I am happy to say.

Find out how Lawro, Roland and Curt think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go