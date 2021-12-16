Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is open to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the Gunners may have to wait until the summer to let him leave as they would prefer to bring in a replacement first. (Mail), external

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will contact Aubameyang after the Gabon striker, 32, was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are set to move for 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic after he rejected the "highest contract in Fiorentina history". (Talksport), external

