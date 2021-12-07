AC Milan v Liverpool - confirmed team news

Jurgen Klopp has made eight changes to the Liverpool side who beat Wolves.

Only Alisson, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane keep their places.

Divock Origi starts up front after scoring the winner against Wolves, while there's another opportunity for young Tyler Morton in midfield.

There's several academy players on the bench too, alongside Naby Keita and Joe Gomez who are returning from injury.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Williams, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah, Origi, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Davies, Fabinho, Keita, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Dixon-Bonner, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold, Norris, Woltman.