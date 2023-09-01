Altay Bayindir is delighted to join Manchester United after arriving at Old Trafford on a four-year deal from Fenerbahce.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," he said.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon.”

Football director John Murtough added: “Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers.

“Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond.”