From 'statement win' to needing to 'ride storm'

Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

The first two games for Leicester City after the international break were set to be the biggest tests of the season so far.

They passed the trip to Southampton with flying colours, producing a statement 4-1 win that has told the rest of the Championship that regardless of opponent, the Foxes will play their game with aggression and a steely mentality.

Those same attributes will be vital on Wednesday night if they’re going to pick up a similar result at Carrow Road.

Norwich City have won every single game at home this season, and will pose a different kind of threat. They have rotating systems, different gameplans and varying tactics – and Leicester City will have to ride the storm.

The good news for Enzo Maresca’s side is that in all but one game so far this season, they’ve found the answer to breaking down what’s put in front of them.

The key is patience, and I’ve got a feeling that will be needed in plentiful amounts tonight if the Foxes want to head back into the top two in the Championship.

There will be dedicated coverage on BBC Radio Leicester from 19:00 BST, with kick-off at 20:00 BST.