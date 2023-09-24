Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I love the defensive discipline of David Moyes' sides and the way he thinks as a manager. He knows what his team's strengths are, and plays to them.

The Hammers will be difficult to break down at Anfield and they will counter-attack when they do get the ball back.

It's Liverpool's forwards who will decide this game, though. They have got so many dangerous attackers that they can rotate and cause all sorts of different problems.

I liked their response when they found a way to win after falling behind against Wolves, and I think they will find a way through West Ham's defence too.

Fabian's prediction: Liverpool are at home so I am going with them. 2-1

