Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says the Magpies are "underdogs" but will be "relentless" against Liverpool on Sunday.

"We are back at home and we are turning this place into a fortress," Wilson told The Footballer's Football podcast.

"Liverpool are a top team and come here in good form. We are going to back ourselves like you do in every team against everybody.

"You want to win the game. You are going out to win the game. You are going out there not to draw, but to be ruthless, kill, be relentless, that's the way we play."

