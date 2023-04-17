'When we competed, we showed what we can do' - Vassell

Striker Kyle Vassell believes that Kilmarnock can take positives from their second half display against Celtic on Sunday.

Derek McInnes' side were blown away in the opening half-hour at Rugby Park, falling four goals behind, but rallied to limit the damage.

"The second half was a lot more solid, a lot more resilient," he said. "Four goals in 27 minutes is tough. No-one wants to lose, but at least we showed character in the second half, and I truly believe that will take us into the next few games. When we competed, we showed what we can do.

"We kind of didn't know what to do at times, and it took us a little too long to regroup," he said after the game.

"It shouldn't be four goals before we get ourselves together, but once we did that I thought we looked much better."

Vassell also stressed the importance of beating the teams around them after the split, saying that the players still believe they can avoid relegation

"We need to take one game at a time, every single one of them is a cup final, and we'll do our best. We'll try to rope a couple more teams into it as well, and that will give us a better chance [to stay up]."